By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Former Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rivers State chapter, Apostle Eugene Ogu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the rising cases of political violence across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ogu called on the President to convene an emergency National Security Council meeting, publicly condemn political violence and take action against individuals and groups promoting or perpetrating electoral-related violence.

He made the call in an interview with Vanguard in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, following reports of political violence in Delta State in which four persons were reportedly killed.

The cleric warned that the growing incidents of violence could threaten the conduct of the 2027 elections if not urgently addressed.

He described the situation as a danger to the country’s political stability, saying the blood of innocent Nigerians killed in political violence was crying out for justice.

Ogu attributed the rising tension partly to what he described as a statement credited to Tinubu that “all is fair in politics”, arguing that such remarks could encourage political actors to engage in violent conduct.

He alleged that some governors and other political leaders had made statements warning opposition figures against entering their states, citing security concerns.

The former PFN chairman also expressed concern over alleged purchases and distribution of firearms across the country, as well as the formation of vigilante and other security outfits by political actors ahead of the elections.

He urged the President to investigate the allegations, dismantle any unauthorised security groups established for political purposes and take action against illegal arms trafficking.

“Information has it that guns are being bought and distributed across the country. Various vigilante and security outfits are being formed by politicians just two months to a very important election.

“The President must act fast to dismantle such outfits and stop illicit gun running by any group or individual,” he said.

Ogu also urged Tinubu to publicly distance himself from inflammatory political statements and ensure the arrest and prosecution of anyone found disrupting political gatherings or threatening the activities of opposition parties.

He further called on the President to address the nation on the prevailing security situation, stressing the need for decisive action to prevent further loss of lives.

The cleric appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Catholic dioceses, PFN, traditional rulers, youth leaders and other stakeholders to speak out against political violence.

“I call on well-meaning Nigerians, including CAN, Catholic dioceses of Nigeria, PFN, traditional rulers, youth leaders, among others, to rise up and condemn in the strongest terms the rising political violence in our country.

“There is a looming danger ahead as we go into the general elections. The blood of innocent Nigerians is crying for revenge. Every security formation established by politicians must be dismantled to safeguard the coming elections,” he said.

He maintained that protecting political participation and ensuring the safety of citizens should be a priority for the government and all political actors ahead of the 2027 polls.