Police warn politicians against destroying campaign materials

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu poses for a portrait inside his office at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, in Abuja, on September 9, 2026. Nigerias police are backing a sweeping overhaul of the countrys security structure which would see a shift from the federal force toward state-level management, the forces top officer told AFP. President Bola Tinubus government is pushing reforms that would require a constitutional amendment to create police forces managed independently by Nigerias 36 states. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP)

…IGP orders commissioners to arrest, prosecute offenders

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has warned politicians, political thugs and other individuals against the destruction or defacement of campaign posters, banners and billboards belonging to candidates and political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Force said offenders would be arrested and prosecuted, warning that political differences or loyalty to a particular party did not give anyone the right to destroy another candidate’s campaign materials.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the police had observed with concern growing incidents of deliberate tearing, defacement and destruction of campaign materials across the country.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns this act of political intolerance and warns political thugs, hoodlums and other mischief-makers involved to desist immediately.

“For the avoidance of doubt, destroying, defacing or unlawfully removing another candidate’s campaign posters and billboards may constitute malicious damage, which is a criminal offence under applicable criminal laws, including Section 451 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 326 of the Penal Code Law, which defines the offence of mischief.

“Political differences or loyalty to a particular party do not give anyone the right to destroy another candidate’s property or infringe on their right to campaign freely.

“The Force reiterates that all political parties and candidates, irrespective of their affiliation or status, are entitled to equal protection under the law.

“No individual or group has the right to determine whose campaign materials should be displayed or destroyed.”

The police said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, had directed commissioners of police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to take proactive measures to prevent such incidents.

He also directed them to investigate reported cases and ensure that anyone found culpable was arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The statement added that political sponsors and individuals who recruited, encouraged or facilitated the destruction of campaign materials would also be held accountable where evidence established their involvement.

The Force urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respect the rights of others.

It warned that political intolerance, intimidation and criminal conduct must not be allowed to undermine the democratic process.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not allow political thugs and troublemakers to turn the nation’s political environment into a theatre of lawlessness. Those who choose to break the law will face the full consequences of their actions. “Be warned. Respect the law. Let democracy thrive,” the statement added.