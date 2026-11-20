Odegbami

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack on former Super Eagles captain and sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, assuring him that those responsible would be arrested and prosecuted.

Ojajuni gave the assurance when he visited Odegbami at his residence in Abeokuta to express the sympathy of the Ogun State Police Command and reassure him of its commitment to protecting lives and property.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

During the visit, the commissioner expressed concern over the incident and wished the former football international a speedy recovery, assuring him that the command was treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved.

He said he had directed an immediate and comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

Ojajuni also assured Odegbami that the command would deploy all necessary investigative resources to apprehend the suspects and ensure they faced the full weight of the law.

The statement partly read: “The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, has paid a visit to former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, to express the Command’s sympathy following the reported incident at his residence in Abeokuta.

“The Commissioner conveyed his concern and wished him continued recovery, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“CP Ojajuni assured Chief Odegbami that the incident is receiving the Command’s utmost attention. He disclosed that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

The command further confirmed that Odegbami had been discharged from hospital and urged residents to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the investigation through established police channels.

Odegbami, proprietor of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM, was reportedly attacked at about 2:30am on Friday at his residence in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta.

According to accounts from residents, three armed men allegedly stormed the football legend’s residence and attacked his domestic staff and driver before gaining access to his bedroom.

The attackers were said to have inflicted machete cuts on the former footballer during a struggle before fleeing the scene.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the assailants initially demanded to know Odegbami’s whereabouts after overpowering members of his domestic staff.

The resident said the attackers reportedly suspected that he was at home because the generator was running at the time.

“They asked for Chief Segun Odegbami and his staff denied that he was at home. But the generator was on at that time. So, the armed men believed he must be at home and they handed severe beatings to the staff,” the resident said.

The source added that the assailants eventually located Odegbami’s bedroom, where he reportedly resisted them before they fled.

The motive for the attack had yet to be established as of the time of filing this report.