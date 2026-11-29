By Kingsley Omonobi

A woman, identified simply as Ms Jumoke, may be charged to court by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, after she allegedly attempted to take her own life by drinking Sniper insecticide inside a hotel room in Jikwoyi.

Operatives attached to the Jikwoyi Police Division rescued the victim on November 26, after she was found gasping for air in her room hours after checking into the facility around 12:30 pm.

A statement signed by CSP Josephine Adeh, Spokesperson of the command, titled, “FCT Police Rescue Woman Following Suspected Suicide Attempt In Jikwoyi’ made this known.

It said, “On 26th November 2026, at about 2:00 PM, Jikwoyi Police Division received a report that a female client, identified only as Ms Jumoke lodged at a nearby hotel at about 12:30 PM. After a few hours she was found in her room, gasping for air by a visitor who had come to see her.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police officers from the Division was swiftly deployed to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had ingested a substance suspected to be Sniper insecticide, while an empty bottle of the substance was recovered from her room.

“She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where medical personnel confirmed that she had ingested the poisonous substance while giving her medical attention.