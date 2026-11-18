Nigeria Police

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified security operations across the state ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign rally in Awka and a town hall meeting by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, in Onitsha.

The two political engagements are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively, as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Anambra State Presidential Campaign Council for Tinubu’s re-election is scheduled to hold a mega rally tagged “SoluTinubu 2027” on Thursday, November 19, at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

Obi, a former governor of the state, is expected to hold a town hall meeting with residents at 2pm on Friday, November 20, at the Archbishop C.J. Patterson Building, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command had strengthened patrols, surveillance and personnel deployment in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the events.

He said the measures were aimed at preventing criminal activities, maintaining public order and protecting residents, visitors and participants before, during and after the political engagements.

According to him, the command has strengthened operational coordination with sister security agencies, area commands, divisions and tactical units to provide adequate security coverage of strategic locations, public facilities, major roads and identified security flashpoints.

The statement said the security arrangements also included enhanced intelligence gathering and improved response capabilities to address emerging threats.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Ama, was said to have directed operational commanders and personnel to remain vigilant, proactive and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Ama also emphasised that security operations must respect human rights and ensure that residents’ movements, businesses and other lawful activities were not unnecessarily disrupted.

The command cautioned members of the public, particularly social media users, against inflammatory publications, provocative statements and deliberate dissemination of false information capable of inciting violence or threatening public peace.

It, however, acknowledged citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and lawful public engagement, urging individuals and groups to exercise such rights responsibly.

“The police will take appropriate lawful measures against individuals whose actions constitute criminal offences, while ensuring that all enforcement activities are guided by due process, professionalism and respect for constitutionally guaranteed rights,” Ikenga said.

The command reassured residents, visitors and other members of the public of its commitment to providing a safe environment throughout the period of the scheduled activities.

It urged residents to remain calm, continue their lawful activities and cooperate with security personnel, while reporting suspicious movements, criminal activities and emerging threats to the nearest police station or through established emergency communication channels.

The police also called on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth organisations, civil society groups and media practitioners to support security efforts by promoting responsible communication, discouraging misinformation and encouraging peaceful coexistence.

The Tinubu campaign rally is being organised by the Anambra State Presidential Campaign Council, chaired by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and is expected to attract supporters of the APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The rally is anchored on the message of “progressives working together”.

Obi’s town hall meeting, on the other hand, is part of his nationwide political engagements ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former governor, who led Anambra State for eight years, remains a prominent political figure in the South-East.

The two events are expected to draw considerable political attention to the state as political parties intensify mobilisation ahead of the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027.