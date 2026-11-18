By Dickson Omobola

Following a fatal road accident on Friday, November 13, 2026, the Airport Police Command, Ikeja, has called for assistance in identifying the family, relatives and friends of a male victim, Abraham Osakpolor, who died in the incident.

The accident occurred along the expressway leading from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport towards the Oshodi axis of Lagos.

Osakpolor, who was born in Benin City, Edo State, on September 1, 1968, was hit by a moving vehicle and subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Adeola, in a statement, said the deceased’s remains had been deposited in the hospital morgue

The statement reads: “The motorist involved in the accident was immediately apprehended by the Airport Police Command and will be charged to court.

“During an initial search of the deceased’s belongings, a Nigerian passport with passport number B51930694 and a mobile device without a SIM card were recovered. The mortuary attendants subsequently informed the Command that a Canadian passport with passport number AE763025 had also been discovered among his belongings during a further search. Despite concerted efforts by the Police to establish contact with his family or persons who may know him, these efforts have so far proved unsuccessful.

“The command is therefore urgently calling on members of the public, particularly those who may know the deceased or have information about his family, relatives or associates, to assist in notifying them of this unfortunate incident.

“The public is also encouraged to share and circulate this information widely to ensure it reaches anyone who may be able to identify the deceased and facilitate contact with his family. Anyone with useful information is urged to contact the Airport Police Command through the following channels: Airport Police Command, X: @airportcommand and Facebook: Airport Command.”