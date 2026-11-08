Police rescue five kidnap victims, arrest three suspects in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested three suspects following a coordinated security operation in Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman Kebbi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the operation followed credible intelligence that armed men had invaded Dolen Kwandage Village and abducted three residents.

The victims were identified as Samaila Abubakar, 35; Dayyaba Muhammadu, 32; and Balki Hakimi, 31.

According to the statement, police operatives, working in collaboration with local vigilantes, swiftly mobilised to the area and pursued the assailants.

The police said the superior firepower of the security team forced the kidnappers to abandon their captives, leading to the rescue of the three newly abducted residents and two other women who had earlier been held in captivity.

The two women were identified as Moe Muddaha, 50, and Hadiza Bello, 30, both from Yarma Village in Suru LGA.

All five victims were rescued unhurt and taken to the General Hospital, Dakingari, for medical examination before being reunited with their families.

The operation also led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Umaru Janyo, 49, and Bube Kwaire, 28, both from Bendu Village, and Muhammadu Gyade, 22, of Tindifai Village.

The police said other members of the criminal gang escaped with suspected gunshot injuries.

Items recovered during the operation included an unregistered Haojue motorcycle, ₦308,000 in cash, a chain and a jerrycan.

The command said it had intensified security patrols and surveillance in the area, adding that efforts were ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and bring all those involved to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, commended the operatives and their local vigilante collaborators for their prompt response, courage and effective coordination.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, disrupting criminal networks and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes were brought to justice.

Hadejia also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to strengthen collective security efforts.