Police rescue 10 stolen children in Abia

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA—The Abia State Police Command has arrested suspects linked to the October 17 attack on Uratta Divisional Police Headquarters, rescued 10 stolen children and recovered 15 firearms and 30 stolen vehicles in a major security crackdown across the state.

The Command also disclosed that it arrested 109 suspects, comprising 89 males and 20 females, in connection with 211 criminal cases recorded between September 11, 2026 and November 6, 2026.

Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Afolabi, who disclosed this on Friday while presenting the Command’s operational scorecard, said the arrests followed intelligence-driven operations and collaboration with other security agencies.

On the Uratta police station attack, Afolabi said investigations had led to the arrest of some of the suspected attackers, with one of them allegedly confessing to leading the gang that carried out the assault.

He said investigations were ongoing to track down other accomplices and establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

In a related security operation, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit raided a location at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area, on October 25, arresting a suspect identified as Osita.

The police reportedly recovered two locally fabricated guns, 16 live cartridges and four expended cartridges from the suspect.

Another suspect, 30-year-old suspect, was subsequently arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition illegally. Both suspects have been charged to court, according to the CP.

On child trafficking, Afolabi said police operatives rescued 10 children during the period under review and reunited them with their families.

He specifically disclosed that two suspects, including a 38-year-old , were arrested on October 11 over the alleged stealing of two children, seven-year-old Chiamaka Chikeze and nine-month-old Goodluck Chikeze.

The children were reportedly recovered and handed back to their parents, while the suspects were charged to court.

The police boss also announced the arrest of a five-man vehicle theft syndicate, aged 43, and 40.

A Toyota Corolla with registration number ROU 9338J was recovered from the suspects, who have also been charged to court.

In another operation, two suspected cultists, aged 27, and 25, were arrested on October 31 for allegedly dispossessing students of Abia State University, Uturu, of their mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint.

A locally fabricated firearm was recovered from them.

The CP said one of the suspects had confessed to belonging to the Black Axe Confraternity, adding that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

Vanguard News