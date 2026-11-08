Police repel cattle rustlers, recover 39 cows in Kaduna

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has repelled an attack by suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 39 stolen cows in Illa Village, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred at about 4am on Friday, November 7, 2026, when armed men reportedly invaded the community and rustled cattle belonging to three Fulani herders.

The police said a 25-year-old man, identified as Abubakar, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs during the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed this in a statement, saying the Divisional Police Officer, Rigachikun Division, received a distress call from one Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar of Illa Village at about 5am.

Following the report, a combined team of police operatives, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Amana Outpost, alongside local vigilantes and community members, mobilised and pursued the fleeing suspects into the bush.

According to the statement, the team engaged the rustlers in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon the stolen cattle and escape with suspected gunshot injuries.

The police said eight rounds of ammunition were expended during the exchange of fire.

The injured victim was subsequently taken to Shika Teaching Hospital for treatment, where he was said to be responding to medical attention.

The 39 recovered cows have since been handed over to their owners.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, commended the operatives and members of the community for their collaboration in foiling the attack.

He assured residents that the command would sustain its efforts to combat cattle rustling and other criminal activities across the state.