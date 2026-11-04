Police order six commissioners to retire over age limit

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By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force Headquarters has directed six Commissioners of Police to submit their retirement notices to the Police Service Commission after attaining the statutory retirement age of 60 years.

The directive followed the alleged refusal of the affected senior officers to retire in line with public service regulations, with some of them reportedly lobbying for promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs).

A police signal conveying the directive was copied to the affected officers, the Police Service Commission, Department of Finance and Accounts, Police Zone 7 Command, Police Academy (POLAC), Police Training Schools, Department of Training and Development, Force Criminal Investigation Department and Niger State Police Command.

The signal, titled “Discharge and Retirement,” and referenced INGENPOL/FORSEC Abuja – DTO 020749/11/2026, directed the officers to submit individual notices of retirement.

It read: “INGENPOL warns you and directs under-listed Commissioners of Police to submit individual notices of retirement, having attained mandatory statutory retirement age of 60 years.”

The signal listed six affected officers as Commissioners of Police Adamu Elleman, Abdullateef Adamu, Titilayo Lasisi, Markus Ishaku Basiran, Sylvester Oniye Ozoefuna and one other officer.

Their dates of birth were listed as January 5, 1958; January 28, 1963; January 17, 1966; January 25, 1965; September 2, 1966; and April 25, 1964, respectively.

The directive also referenced a letter forwarded to the Police Service Commission with reference number PSC/2116/111/26.

However, the signal’s list of six officers contains only five names, while the dates of birth indicate that only one officer was born before 1960. The discrepancy requires clarification before publication.