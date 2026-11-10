Police launch manhunt after killing of MACBAN chairman in Taraba

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By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO – The Taraba State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the assailants who killed the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Takum Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu, popularly known as D.O.

Saidu was reportedly shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle at his residence in Takum on Sunday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, disclosed this in a statement, saying the command had commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edwin Ogbeghagha, had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing, identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

According to the statement, the police are collaborating with other security agencies to strengthen security across Takum and prevent a possible breakdown of law and order or reprisal attacks.

The commissioner expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, associates and members of MACBAN over the killing.

He also appealed to residents, community members and supporters of the deceased to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their hands.

Ogbeghagha warned against the circulation of unverified reports and allegations capable of undermining ongoing security operations or threatening peaceful coexistence.

He urged anyone with credible information that could assist the investigation to provide it to the police.

The commissioner assured residents of Takum and the state at large that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property, maintaining public order and ensuring that those responsible for the killing were brought to justice.