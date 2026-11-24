Omo-Agege

…Governor, security chiefs visit community for on-the-spot assessment

The Delta State Police Command has invited Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and six other political actors and persons of interest for questioning over the recent political violence during the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the invitations formed part of ongoing investigations aimed at establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and determining the level of involvement, if any, of the individuals concerned.

The development was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe.

According to the statement, the state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Erale, and heads of other security agencies, visited Uduere community for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

During the visit, the governor expressed confidence in the police command’s ability to ensure that anyone found culpable was brought to justice, irrespective of political affiliation or status.

The police listed those invited as Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central, who is expected to report at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Police Command Headquarters, Asaba, on Thursday, November 26, at 11am.

Others are the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Hon. Jaro Movudu Egbo, scheduled to appear at 2pm on the same day; former Chairman of Uduere Quarters, Gowon Egoide; and incumbent Youth Chairman of Uduere Community, Onoriode Oneya.

Also invited are Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, an associate of Egoide from Otowvodo; Erukaye Egoide, his nephew; and Tony Gabon Mevowovo, another associate.

The four other invitees are expected to report to the SCID on Friday, November 27, at noon.

The Commissioner of Police, Erale, urged all those invited to honour the invitations and cooperate with investigators.

He warned that the command would not entertain the presence of supporters or other individuals who were not specifically invited.

The police commissioner assured residents that the investigation would be thorough and impartial, adding that anyone found culpable would face the law regardless of political affiliation or status.

He also appealed to residents to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations into the incident continue.