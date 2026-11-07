Police detain officer over fatal shooting of young girl in Lagos

By Matthew Johnson

The Lagos state police command has disarmed and detained Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Omotayo Olajide, following the fatal shooting of a young girl, Omole Taiwo, and the injury of another in the Nosamu area of Ajegunle.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday night, November 5, 2026, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., when police operatives were deployed to the area to quell a violent clash over toll collection between two rival groups known as the Nosamu Boys and the Alayabiagba Boys.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the rival factions were reportedly armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

She said during the operation to restore order, ASP Olajide discharged his firearm, and the bullet struck the two girls.

She said both victims were rushed to the Ajeromi General Hospital for emergency treatment. Taiwo was later transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, where she was pronounced dead. The second child remains hospitalised and is reported to be in stable condition.

She said the command expressed deep sorrow over the loss of an innocent life and confirmed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough and impartial inquiry.

She explained that the investigation aims to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine the appropriate legal and disciplinary measures.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, has visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences. He assured them that justice would be served and pledged that no officer found culpable would be shielded.

Reaffirming the Command’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of human life, the police urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to report to the nearest police station or the Command’s Public Relations Department.