First Bank MD Olusegun Alebiosu

The police have declared nine persons wanted over an alleged threat to the life of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. Managing Director, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos.

Jimoh spoke while briefing journalists at the Zone 2 Police Command headquarters, Onikan.

He said the threat involved a parcel containing two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition delivered to Alebiosu’s residence.

The parcel, packaged as a fashion-design gift, was delivered by a dispatch rider whose identity remained unknown.

He said the incident was reported to the police on May 7, while the parcel was opened the following morning.

Jimoh described the ammunition as dangerous, noting that the 7.62mm rounds were designed for compatible firearms, including AK-47 rifles.

He said the discovery prompted a discreet investigation to identify those behind the alleged threat.

A joint team of crime detectives, ballistic experts and forensic investigators was subsequently constituted to investigate the incident.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that First Bank had undertaken extensive loan recovery activities involving customers allegedly owing several billions of naira.

Some of the customers reportedly confronted bank representatives and issued threats against the managing director during the recovery process.

Jimoh said the investigation was intended to establish the facts and identify those responsible for the alleged threat.

He disclosed that 10 bank customers and other persons considered relevant to the investigation had been invited for questioning.

The AIG said the invitations were issued in accordance with established investigative procedures and relevant legal provisions.

He said the investigation complied with the Judges’ Rules, the 1999 Constitution, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and other applicable laws.

Jimoh said the Firearms Act prohibited unlawful possession or control of ammunition without appropriate legal authorisation.

He disclosed that the 10 persons were invited on Nov. 5 to appear for questioning on Nov. 12.

However, only one person honoured the invitation, while the remaining nine failed to report.

Consequently, the police declared the nine persons wanted to facilitate the investigation into the alleged threat against Alebiosu and his family.

Jimoh urged anyone with useful information about their whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

He assured the public that the investigation would remain discreet and professional, adding that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

The AIG stressed that nobody was above the law and that the police would ensure justice was served.

He added that the rights of both the suspects and the complainant would be protected throughout the investigation.

Vanguard News