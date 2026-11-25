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By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Edo State Police Command has confirmed a shooting incident involving supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) who gathered to welcome the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to Benin City, leaving one person injured.

The incident occurred along Airport Road as NDC supporters lined the route to welcome Obi and his entourage to the state capital for a town hall meeting.

The suspects, said to be three in number, reportedly arrived at the scene in a black Toyota Hilux vehicle before opening fire on people gathered in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the assailants opened fire after encountering police operatives stationed at the airport exit gate.

“Upon sighting police operatives stationed at the Airport exit gate, the assailants, unable to proceed, made a U-turn and opened fire on persons at the scene before fleeing,” she said.

Ikoedem identified the injured person as Aimionkhale Michael, who sustained gunshot wounds to his thighs and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

She said the Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, visited the scene and subsequently went to the hospital to assess the victim’s condition.

According to her, additional police personnel were deployed to the town hall venue and the hospital to prevent further attacks, while tactical operatives were mobilised to track down the fleeing suspects.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation in collaboration with eyewitnesses and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

The command condemned the attack and warned individuals and groups against actions capable of threatening public safety or disrupting the peace of the state, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It urged residents to remain calm, continue their lawful activities and provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

The command assured residents that measures were being taken to apprehend the suspects, adding that it would not tolerate attempts by criminal elements to undermine security in the state.

APC chieftain denies involvement

Meanwhile, an APC chieftain, Eriyo Osakpanmwan, has denied allegations linking him to the shooting incident.

In a viral video recorded at the scene, a voice was heard alleging that the Toyota Hilux used in the attack belonged to Osakpanmwan.

However, when contacted, the APC chieftain dismissed the allegation, saying he was with the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, campaigning in different parts of the state at the time.

“We have been campaigning everywhere with the governor and today I have been with the governor campaigning and we just finished the campaign for today.

“How can I be with the governor campaigning and I will also be accused of being involved in any shooting incident? It is strange to me,” he said.