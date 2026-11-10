Police confirm escape of two convicted inmates from Kogi prison

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the escape of two convicted inmates from the Okene Correctional Centre, saying efforts are underway to apprehend them.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

According to Afusat, the inmates escaped from the correctional facility on Sunday, November 8, at about 10:30 a.m.

She said the command received a report from the correctional centre and was collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt rearrest of the escapees.

The police spokesperson added that efforts to trace and apprehend the fleeing inmates were ongoing.

Afusat also clarified that the statement was her first and only official communication to the press on the incident.

She urged members of the public to disregard any other information or publication attributed to her on the matter unless officially confirmed by the police command.