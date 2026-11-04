Police confirm death of girl allegedly pushed from two-storey building

police badge

… Suspect to face murder charge

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of 17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore, who was allegedly pushed from a two-storey building in Owerri.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Henry Okoye, confirmed the development in a statement yesterday, disclosing that the 26-year-old suspect, Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, would now face a murder allegation following the victim’s death.

Okoye said the incident occurred on November 1, 2026, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu, Owerri.

He said the suspect remained in police custody as investigations continued to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Following the victim’s death, the suspect is now facing a murder allegation. He remains in police custody as investigations continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured that a thorough investigation was ongoing.

The Command also urged members of the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information and allow the police to carry out their duties professionally.

Vanguard recalls that in an earlier statement following the incident, Okoye said the victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was receiving treatment in critical condition.

He also disclosed that an angry mob had attempted to lynch the suspect but police operatives intervened and rescued him before taking him into custody.