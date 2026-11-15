Police commission three gunboats to boost maritime security

police badge

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), has commissioned three newly acquired operational gunboats to strengthen maritime policing and combat criminal activities along the nation’s waterways.

The gunboats were commissioned on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Lagos for deployment to the Force Marine Police.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, was represented at the ceremony by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos, AIG Jimoh Moshood.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, Moshood thanked the NPTF and its Executive Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Sheidu, for providing the operational assets.

He said the gunboats would enhance the capacity of the Marine Police to combat piracy, sea robbery, kidnapping and smuggling, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In his remarks, Sheidu reaffirmed the Trust Fund’s commitment to equipping the Police Force with operational assets to improve security across the country.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Police Affairs and the Inspector-General of Police for their continued support towards strengthening policing nationwide.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included the immediate past Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Maritime Command, AIG Okunade Ronke Nurat (rtd); Force Marine Officer, CP Adepegba Adetoye; Director of Training, NPTF, CP Tony Osifo; and CSP H.A. Oduntan (rtd).

Representatives of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and other maritime stakeholders also attended the event.

Marine Police officers were charged to deploy the gunboats responsibly in the discharge of their duties.

Moshood, on behalf of the IGP, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to strengthening maritime security, ensuring safe waterways and creating a secure environment for legitimate economic activities.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said the Nigeria Police Force remained committed to safeguarding the nation’s waterways through effective policing and sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders.