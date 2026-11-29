By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has emerged overall winner at the grand finale of the Officers’ Night Out competition, with Inspector David Abdullahi clinching the top prize after competing against 47 contestants drawn from 13 security agencies across the country.

The event, held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, also saw five police officers qualify for the Top 9 finalists.

They were DSP Bamise Sanwo, DSP Martina R. Ishyaku, ASP Christiana Solomon, Inspector Anthony Nduagwa and Inspector David Abdullahi.

Two of the police representatives, DSP Sanwo and Inspector Abdullahi, advanced to the Top 5, with Sanwo finishing fourth, while Abdullahi emerged overall winner.

The grand finale was attended by the Inspector-General of Police, Rilwan Olatunji Disu; Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi; a representative of the Chief of Army Staff; and the President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Chief Mrs Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu, alongside senior officers and personnel from participating security agencies.

Speaking at the event, IGP Disu said police officers and personnel of sister security agencies worked tirelessly under demanding conditions, often with limited opportunities to relax and unwind.

He said platforms such as the Officers’ Night Out provided opportunities for recreation and stress relief while promoting inter-agency collaboration, mutual understanding and friendship among security personnel.

The police chief also highlighted the importance of cooperation among security agencies ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that sustained synergy was essential to ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, commended the contestants for their participation and display of talent.

He emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation and expressed hope that the spirit of camaraderie promoted by the event would extend to sporting competitions among security services.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said the Nigeria Police Force congratulated its winning officers and all participating personnel.

The statement reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to initiatives aimed at boosting personnel morale, promoting welfare and strengthening partnerships with sister security agencies in the collective responsibility of safeguarding the nation.