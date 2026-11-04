Police avert Obi-Kwankwaso, APC supporters clash in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Police and other security operatives on Wednesday prevented a possible violent clash in Calabar, Cross River State, between hundreds of supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso and a large group of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters on a campaign walk.

The meeting, organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, was to feature Obi, its presidential candidate, and Kwankwaso, his running mate. It was scheduled to be held at a hotel along Murtala Mohammed Highway, near the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

The APC supporters, who had mobilised in large numbers for a street rally in the same area, included members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, and other party faithful.

Tension rose as both groups met in front of the hotel. Hundreds of Obi and Kwankwaso supporters had gathered there, partially blocking the highway in an apparent attempt to stop the APC supporters from reaching the venue.

Security operatives separated the two groups and diverted the APC crowd. The hotel management later restricted access to its premises as security personnel maintained order around the facility.

A police officer, who declined to be named, said the intervention was necessary to forestall bloodshed.

“What we have done is very necessary; otherwise, it would have been a bloody scene,” he said.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard in a WhatsApp message, the Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the command acted to avert a breakdown of law and order.

He stated, “Cross River State Police Command, through timely intervention and constructive engagement, helped avert a possible confrontation between participants at a presidential town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at Hotel along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar and a group of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) undertaking a rally/road walk towards the Governor’s Office.

“Upon the convergence of both groups in front of the Metropolitan Hotel, police officers promptly engaged them, appealing to all parties to exercise restraint, maintain peace and ensure that their respective activities were conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law.”

Officials of both political camps had not commented on the incident as of the time of filing this report, although some senior APC officials were seen leaving the vicinity of the NDC meeting.

Obi and Kwankwaso had not also arrived at the venue as of the time of this report, while party stalwarts and supporters thronged the hotel premises and its frontage.