Police avert communal crisis as youths clash over colleague’s death in Kaduna

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has averted a possible communal crisis following a clash between rival youth groups from Kwaru and Unguwar Yero communities in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which reportedly left some people injured, occurred on Wednesday morning following tension over the death of a youth who sustained injuries during an earlier confrontation between young people from the two communities.

The deceased, reportedly from Unguwar Yero, was said to have died from injuries sustained during the disagreement about a week ago, triggering anger among his friends, who allegedly attempted to avenge his death on Wednesday.

The development caused panic among residents, with some schoolchildren reportedly fleeing their schools as rival groups engaged in stone-throwing and other acts of violence.

A resident of Kwaru, who identified himself as Sule, said the incident occurred around 9am when he heard noise and came out to see youths throwing stones at one another.

“Some youths from Kwaru and Unguwar Yero had a disagreement about a week ago, during which a young man was injured and later died.

“On Wednesday, after the children had gone to school, we started hearing noise. When I came out, I saw people gathering, while some were throwing stones at one another between the youths from Unguwar Yero and some residents of Kwaru who had gone to the cemetery,” he said.

Sule said the incident heightened tension in the area, recalling that the two communities had experienced similar disagreements in the past before relative peace was restored.

He confirmed that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), police and Mobile Police (MOPOL), among other security personnel, were deployed to the area to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy.

Another resident, Mohammed, expressed concern over recurring disagreements among young people from the two communities.

He said many of the youths were friends who often gathered together, adding that it was unfortunate that disagreements between them were sometimes given ethnic or religious interpretations.

“They are youths who are friends, but whenever there is a disagreement among them, some people try to turn it into an ethnic or religious issue. That is not right,” he said.

A teacher in the area, Bashir, also confirmed that three youths sustained injuries during the earlier confrontation, adding that one of them later died.

He, however, said normal activities had started returning to the communities following the deployment of security personnel.

There were also indications that the tension threatened to spread to neighbouring communities before security operatives intervened.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident, saying the situation had been brought under control following the deployment of security personnel.

“The situation is under control following a massive deployment of security personnel to the communities,” he said.

The police intervention prevented the disagreement from degenerating into a wider security crisis, even as residents called for sustained security presence and peaceful engagement among youths and community stakeholders to forestall further violence.

It was not confirmed as of the time of filing this report whether a curfew had been imposed on the affected communities.