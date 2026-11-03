Police arrest two suspects, discovered high-tech indoor cannabis farm in Lagos

By Matthew Johnson

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered a suspected high-tech indoor cannabis farm at a residential property in Apapa, Lagos, arresting a 49-year-old Polish national and a 36-year-old Nigerian in connection with the discovery.

The suspects, identified as Thomas Razvickas, 49, and James Chisome, 36, were arrested on November 2, 2026, at about 8:15 am following intelligence received by police operatives.

The facility, according to the police, was equipped with sophisticated equipment for the cultivation, harvesting and processing of substances suspected to be cannabis.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that both suspects were residents of the property searched by the operatives.

She said the suspects were currently in police custody, where they had made confessional statements and were providing useful information to assist ongoing investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, subsequently visited the scene to inspect the facility, assess the extent of the operation and receive briefings on the investigation.

Fatai commended the operatives for their vigilance and effective use of intelligence, reiterating the Command’s commitment to combating drug-related offences and dismantling criminal networks across the state.

He also urged residents to sustain their cooperation with the police by providing timely and credible information that could assist in identifying and apprehending criminal elements.

The police commissioner assured residents that the Command would remain proactive and resolute in its determination to rid Lagos of criminal activities.