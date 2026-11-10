Police arrest two suspected drug dealers in Bauchi

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered various illicit substances, including Tramadol, Indian hemp and other suspected hard drugs, during a raid in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

The suspects, identified as Yunusa Iliya, 38, of Yalwan Kagadama, and Emmanuel Linus, 20, of Yalwan Tsakani, were reportedly arrested while allegedly selling illicit substances to customers at Ambassador Area of Yelwa on November 9, 2026.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement, saying operatives of the Violent Crimes Response Unit (VCRU) carried out the operation following credible intelligence.

According to him, the operatives recovered 11 sachets and 46 pieces of Tramadol, 10 pieces of Kolos, 61 white tablets and 41 Yellow Boys from the first suspect.

He said five capsules of Tramadol 100mg, 230 tablets of Exol and 11 Yellow Boys were recovered from the second suspect.

Habib said the arrests reflected the command’s sustained efforts to rid the state of illicit drugs and criminal activities.

He recalled that within the preceding 20 days, operatives of the unit had arrested six suspected drug dealers in five separate operations, recovering large quantities of different illicit substances.

The police spokesman added that investigation into the latest arrests was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court upon its conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the operatives for their professionalism, vigilance and prompt response to intelligence.

Aliyu warned drug dealers and other criminal elements to desist from their activities, stressing that the command would sustain its operations against illicit drugs and other forms of criminality across the state.

He urged residents to provide the police with timely and credible information that could assist in identifying criminal hideouts and preventing crime.

The commissioner assured residents that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property, adding that cooperation between the police and the public was essential to maintaining security in Bauchi State.