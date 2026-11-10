Police arrest two over N1.35m robbery in Kano

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers over the theft of N1.35 million and other valuables at Falgore Forest in Doguwa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Sulaiman Alhaji Umaru, 35, from Kaduna State, and Abubakar Sale, 22, from Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, were arrested on November 6 at Dogon Dutse, Falgore Forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this on Tuesday, saying operatives of the Doguwa Division made the arrests following credible intelligence.

According to Kiyawa, one of the suspects, Umaru, confessed to conspiring with seven others to rob Adamu Sa’adu of N1.35 million and other valuables in the Falgore Forest area.

He said the police recovered N600,000, nine mobile phones, knives and sticks from the suspects.

The command said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, while investigation into the robbery continued.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the officers for the operation and urged residents to continue providing credible information to support efforts to tackle crime.

He assured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.