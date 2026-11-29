By Matthew Johnson

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected counterfeit currency dealers and recovered large sums of suspected fake naira, US dollar and euro notes during a raid on a hideout in the Ota Agbowa area of Ikorodu.

The suspects, identified as Ojo Femi, 39; Ojo Shola, 40; and Olamilekan Ismail, 32, were arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) following credible intelligence.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

She said a thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of 287 pieces of suspected counterfeit N1,000 notes, 373 pieces of suspected fake €50 notes and 302 pieces of suspected fake $100 notes.

According to her, the suspects are currently in police custody while investigations are ongoing to establish the source of the counterfeit currencies, their intended use and identify other possible members of the syndicate.

Adebisi added that preliminary interrogation showed that the suspects acknowledged ownership of the recovered currencies.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, commended the detectives for acting swiftly on the intelligence and disrupting the suspected syndicate’s operations.

Fatai assured residents that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring that criminals were brought to justice.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the police through the command’s emergency lines.