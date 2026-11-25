Nigeria Police

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three suspects over alleged political violence during a political gathering in Zauro, Makera and surrounding communities in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

The arrests followed reports of violence and the alleged presence of individuals wielding dangerous weapons during political activities organised by members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying preliminary investigations revealed that the gathering, reportedly presented as a distribution of relief materials, was organised by the wife of the ADC governorship candidate.

According to him, the activities took place in Zauro, Makera, Gwadangwaji, Gawasu, Morida and Karyo without prior notification to the Police at least 48 hours before their commencement.

Usman said the failure to notify the Police violated an agreement reached between the Command and political parties during a stakeholders’ engagement on September 7, 2026, as well as a subsequent meeting with the party’s caucus on November 2, 2026.

He explained that during the meetings, the party had undertaken to notify the Commissioner of Police of all political activities at least 48 hours ahead to enable adequate security arrangements.

The police spokesperson said video evidence obtained by the Command showed individuals in the convoy carrying sticks, machetes and swords, while some speakers allegedly made inciting statements capable of disrupting public peace.

He added that some vehicles in the convoy were observed without registration numbers or with questionable number plates, while sirens were also used in violation of applicable traffic regulations.

Usman said the Command condemned the conduct, warning that political activities must not degenerate into thuggery, violence or inflammatory statements.

He said the Police would not tolerate any action capable of undermining public peace or setting a dangerous precedent ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Command urged the party’s leadership to honour its commitment to peaceful political engagement and cooperate with security agencies, including handing over individuals involved in unlawful conduct.

Usman said the three suspects had been charged to court for prosecution, adding that any breach of agreed security protocols or applicable laws would be dealt with accordingly.

The Command also called on relevant authorities to investigate reports of minors’ involvement in political activities and take appropriate measures to protect them from exploitation, violence and other harmful circumstances.

In a related development, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Jega reported another political activity organised by the same party without prior notification to the Police.

The organisers were subsequently directed to reschedule the rally and formally notify the Police to enable adequate security arrangements.

The Command advised parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against being recruited or used for political violence.

It warned that individuals and political parties found engaging in political violence, sponsoring thuggery or violating the law would be held accountable.