By Matthew Johnson

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old suspected armed robber, Warris Kareem, and recovered a locally made pistol from him during an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation in the Mile 2 area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

She said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly participated in robbery operations targeting members of the public around the Alaba Suru and Orile areas, alongside other members of his suspected gang.

According to the statement, the suspect is currently in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

The command said the arrest was part of its sustained efforts to prevent and detect crime, maintain public safety, and protect lives and property across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, reiterated the command’s commitment to intelligence-driven and proactive policing to rid the state of criminal elements.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to the police through the command’s emergency lines.

Fatai assured residents that the command would continue to deploy necessary operational measures to safeguard lives and property, adding that Lagos would not be allowed to become a safe haven for criminal elements.