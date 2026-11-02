Police arrest suspect over priest’s stolen iPhone in Anambra

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By Vincent Ujumadu

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a 24-year-old man, Chidubem Anyigo, over the alleged theft of an iPhone belonging to a Catholic priest at Awada, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the Okpoko Police Division, in collaboration with members of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), at Relief Market, Okpoko, in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this, adding that an iPhone 16 Plus and ₦150,070 were recovered from the suspect.

Ikenga said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect allegedly burgled the parish house of St. Hilary Parish, Owelle-Aja, Awada, and stole the recovered items.

He added that the suspect made useful statements during interrogation to assist the ongoing investigation.

According to him, the priest had been contacted and positively identified the recovered items as his property.

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, commended the police operatives and AVG members for responding promptly to credible intelligence and working together to apprehend the suspect and recover the items.

The commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with community-based security groups and other stakeholders to combat crime, protect lives and property, and sustain public safety across the state.