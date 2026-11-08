Police arrest six suspected phone thieves at Makinde’s Bauchi rally

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested six suspected phone thieves accused of stealing mobile phones from participants at the presidential campaign flag-off of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde, in the state.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Police Violent Crimes Response Unit (VCRU), deployed to provide security at the campaign venue, following the detection of their suspicious movements during the event.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying exhibits were recovered from four of the suspects, while two others were identified by a victim as allegedly responsible for stealing his phone.

The suspects were identified as Muhammad Rabiu, 20; Ibrahim Abubakar, 25; Hamza Usman, 18; Abba Bala, 20; Auwal Muhammad, 23; and Inusa Adamu, 20.

Items recovered from them included an itel torchlight phone, an OPPO Android phone, an Infinix Smart 20 phone and a 20,000mAh power bank.

The police spokesman said a Samsung Fold 4 allegedly stolen during the event had yet to be recovered, adding that efforts were being intensified to retrieve the device and other missing valuables.

He said investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court upon its conclusion.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the operatives for their vigilance and prompt action, which led to the arrests and recovery of some stolen items.

He warned criminal elements against exploiting public gatherings and political events to perpetrate crime, stressing that the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal activities.

The commissioner also urged members of the public attending political rallies and other public events to remain vigilant, safeguard their valuables and promptly report suspicious movements to security operatives.

He called for continued public cooperation through the provision of timely and credible information to assist the command in preventing and controlling crime.