police badge

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspects over alleged involvement in investment fraud, romance scams, sextortion, cyberstalking, money laundering and other cyber-related offences.

The arrests followed separate intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), including a probe into an investment scam involving ₦40 million and a transnational romance fraud network targeting elderly Canadians.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the NPF-NCCC, Akaniyene Ezima, disclosed this on Wednesday, detailing the investigations and financial transactions allegedly linked to the suspects.

₦684m traced to investment fraud network

Ezima said the investment fraud investigation followed a petition by a couple who alleged that they were defrauded of ₦40 million between February 16 and 21, 2025, through a fraudulent online employment and investment scheme.

According to him, the victims were initially contacted through unsolicited text messages advertising an allegedly lucrative remote employment opportunity operating under the name AliExpress Shopverse.

He said the victims were offered ₦400 for completing simple online tasks, including liking merchants’ pages, before being introduced to a higher-value investment arrangement disguised as merchant trade optimisation.

The victims were reportedly assured that their investments would be refunded alongside guaranteed commissions.

“Acting on these fraudulent representations, the victims made successful transfers amounting to ₦40,000,000.00. Upon receipt of the funds, the fraudsters severed communication with the victims and diverted the funds through a network of personal, corporate and intermediary bank accounts,” he said.

Ezima said digital forensic analysis and financial intelligence investigations led to the identification of Christian Chukwuemeka Ahaji as the principal recipient and controller of accounts operating under the business name SP-Emmy Tradelinks.

Further investigations reportedly established that the business name was unregistered and that several accounts linked to it were used to receive and redistribute funds.

He said a forensic audit identified 42 bank accounts connected to the investigation, comprising 26 personal accounts belonging to Ahaji, 12 business accounts associated with SP-Emmy Tradelinks and four intermediary accounts.

According to him, the 26 personal accounts recorded cumulative inflows of ₦217.3 million, while the 12 business accounts recorded ₦334.8 million.

The four intermediary accounts, allegedly operated by Jude Chukwuka Oneh, Safiyya Aliyu, Salamatu Adamu and Sadiya Yusuf Zubairu, recorded inflows of ₦132 million.

The combined inflows across the 42 accounts amounted to ₦684,161,496, the police said.

Ezima disclosed that transaction analysis also established financial links between Oneh and Ahaji, with Oneh allegedly transferring ₦26.67 million through 58 transactions into accounts associated with SP-Emmy Tradelinks and another ₦3.15 million through eight transactions into Ahaji’s personal accounts.

He added that further analysis identified disbursements through Point-of-Sale channels and payments linked to high-value assets, property improvements, vehicle purchases and online betting platforms.

The police said investigations were continuing to establish the relationship between the transactions and the alleged proceeds of crime, as well as trace and recover any assets acquired through unlawful activities.

Three arrested over Canada romance scam

In another operation, the NPF-NCCC, working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), arrested three additional suspects in connection with an alleged transnational romance fraud network targeting elderly residents of Canada between 2020 and 2024.

The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Imoni, 34; Nathaniel Imoni, 39; and Akpofagha Abodei.

Ezima said the network allegedly used fictitious identities on social media and other digital communication platforms to establish deceptive romantic relationships with victims before persuading them to transfer money under fraudulent pretences.

The proceeds were allegedly moved through financial intermediaries and cryptocurrency platforms across Canada, the United States, Nigeria, Turkey and Kenya.

He said the latest arrests followed earlier arrests of some suspects on October 23, 2026, and subsequent investigations involving cryptocurrency tracing, financial intelligence analysis and beneficiary profiling.

According to him, Emmanuel Imoni was identified as the primary beneficiary of funds converted from cryptocurrency, particularly Tether (USDT), into naira by an earlier arrested suspect, Uka Chidiebere Gerald.

Investigators also allegedly discovered that bank accounts belonging to Imoni’s wife, Abodei, and his brother, Nathaniel, were used to receive additional funds when transactions exceeded the limits applicable to his personal accounts.

The police said financial analysis of the accounts revealed transactions valued at CA$573,040 for Emmanuel Imoni, CA$58,258 for Nathaniel Imoni and CA$299,528 for Abodei.

The combined value of the transactions was approximately CA$930,826.

Ezima said asset-tracing investigations also led operatives to identify two three-bedroom residential apartments in Wuye, Abuja, allegedly acquired by Emmanuel Imoni with proceeds of the fraudulent activities.

Items recovered during the operation included nine mobile phones, an Apple laptop, an Apple Watch, SIM cards, a flash drive, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota RAV4.

He said the recovered digital devices were undergoing forensic examination to establish the extent of the alleged offences, identify additional financial connections and determine whether other persons were involved.

The AIG said investigations were continuing in collaboration with the RCMP to identify additional suspects and trace and recover proceeds of the alleged crimes.

Police arrest suspect over sextortion, cyberstalking

In a separate case, the Police arrested John Ifeanyi Nwankwo over allegations of sextortion, cyberstalking and the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and videos of a former partner.

Ezima said the investigation followed a petition dated June 16, 2026, in which the complainant alleged that she was threatened, secretly recorded and exposed to the circulation of intimate materials following the breakdown of her relationship with the suspect.

According to him, the complainant began the relationship with Nwankwo in February 2026 and had noticed a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in a bathroom at his residence.

He said when she questioned the suspect about the surveillance equipment, she was assured that it was not functional.

However, following a financial disagreement and the subsequent termination of the relationship, the suspect allegedly threatened the complainant and circulated her intimate pictures and video recordings to her friends, associates and employer without her consent.

Ezima said operatives obtained arrest and search warrants from a court of competent jurisdiction before arresting Nwankwo on November 4, 2026.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted installing surveillance cameras in his residence and deliberately recording intimate moments involving the complainant without her knowledge or consent.

The police spokesperson said investigations further revealed that the recordings were transferred to the suspect’s mobile phone and circulated through WhatsApp to individuals within the complainant’s personal and professional circles.

The suspect reportedly attributed his actions to retaliation following disagreements in the relationship.

Items recovered included a CCTV storage hard drive containing the intimate recordings, an MTN internet router and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ezima said the items had been registered as exhibits for further investigation.

He warned against the misuse of digital surveillance technology and communication platforms to violate privacy, facilitate harassment and cause reputational and psychological harm.

The Police said investigations into the cases remained ongoing.