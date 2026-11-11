Police arrest Abuja man over alleged rape, cyberbullying of women

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a man, identified as Usman Mohammed, over alleged rape, sexual assault, cyberbullying and intimidation of women under the pretext of recovering debts owed to him.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement, saying the suspect allegedly targeted women, including widows and other vulnerable persons, through predatory money-lending practices.

Adeh said the suspect was arrested on Friday, November 6, 2026, following a report received at the Lugbe Police Station at about 7:05 p.m., alleging that he had been intimidating, sexually assaulting and physically assaulting several women over debts owed to him.

She said operatives from the Lugbe Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, immediately launched efforts to track down the suspect.

According to her, the suspect was traced to the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Lugbe, where police operatives moved to arrest him.

However, he allegedly attempted to escape upon sighting the officers by speeding off in his vehicle.

The police said the operatives gave chase and eventually intercepted him before he could gain access to the expressway.

Adeh said preliminary investigations identified Mohammed as a resident of FHA Lugbe, who allegedly used debt recovery as a pretext to intimidate and exploit his victims.

She alleged that, in his latest incident, the suspect lured a woman into his vehicle and drove her to a secluded location in Lugbe, where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

The suspect allegedly forced the victim to strip naked and recorded videos of her private parts, which he subsequently used to threaten to expose her publicly and kill her if she failed to meet his repayment demands.

The police spokesperson said Mohammed was currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation.

She added that he would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, condemned all forms of violence, sexual exploitation, intimidation and cyberbullying.

He urged residents, particularly vulnerable persons, not to suffer in silence but to report cases of abuse, threats, blackmail and other criminal activities to the nearest police station.

The Command also provided emergency contact numbers for members of the public: 08032003913 and 08061581938.