Police arrest 8 over APC, NDC clash in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested eight suspects following a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kano, saying the incident occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

He said the clash resulted in the destruction of campaign banners, billboards and vehicles, while some persons sustained injuries.

According to him, police operatives were immediately deployed to the area after receiving reports of the incident and successfully restored normalcy.

Kiyawa disclosed that 13 vehicles were vandalised during the clash, while five injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment.

Items recovered by the police included one Gariyo, two cutlasses, two hard sticks, a bottle of solution and a substance locally known as “Suck and Die”.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, as condemning the violence and destruction of campaign materials by political supporters.

Bakori warned that the command would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting public peace before, during or after the political season.

He urged political leaders and their supporters to conduct their activities peacefully and in accordance with the law.

The police spokesman said the eight suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

Kiyawa urged political leaders, party supporters and members of the public to shun violence and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

He said the area remained relatively calm, while police monitoring continued.

NAN