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By Esther Onyegbula

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old man, Adams Victor, over alleged vehicle theft and recovered two suspected stolen vehicles in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The arrest followed an investigation into a vehicle theft case reported in May 2026, which led police operatives to Ibadan, where the suspect was apprehended and the vehicles recovered.

The vehicles are a 2008 Toyota Corolla with registration number EPE 594 KR and a 1999 Toyota Sienna with registration number AGL 632 KU.

The Command said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had previously been convicted of offences relating to criminal activities.

In a statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the operation demonstrated the Command’s commitment to tracking down criminals and recovering stolen property, even beyond Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, commended the operatives for their diligence and determination, assuring residents that the Command would sustain efforts to dismantle criminal networks and bring perpetrators to justice.

He urged members of the public to report suspicious activities and provide useful information to the police.

The Command provided the following emergency lines for reporting suspicious activities: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870, 08080193432 (Marine) and 09168630929.