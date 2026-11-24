By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Tapro Tareza, for allegedly exhuming a corpse at Machika Cemetery in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, a resident of Changu Village, Gwazawa, under Kanya District, was arrested following reports of repeated grave desecration at the cemetery.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the arrest followed a surveillance operation mounted by the police in collaboration with concerned youths in the community.

According to him, on November 10, 2026, at about 7:15 p.m., shortly after the burial of a deceased person, the suspect was allegedly caught digging into the newly covered grave.

Usman said vigilant youths apprehended him while he was allegedly committing the act and immediately alerted the police.

He added that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect allegedly removed items from the bodies of deceased persons.

The police spokesman further said the suspect reportedly admitted involvement in previous acts of grave desecration at the same cemetery, including an earlier incident in which he allegedly removed and took away the burial shroud of a deceased person.

Usman said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents and ensure that the suspect faced appropriate legal action.

The command commended members of the community for their vigilance and cooperation, while cautioning residents against taking the law into their own hands.

It urged members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities to the police.