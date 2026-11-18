CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 17: Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of United States, reacts prior to the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal match between United States and Haiti at TQL Stadium on November 17, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Andy Lyons/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to restore Manchester United as the most successful football club in Manchester, insisting the city’s balance of power will change under his leadership.

According to the BBC, the incoming United manager made the pledge after the United States beat Haiti 2-0 in his final match in charge. The result completed an 8-0 aggregate win in their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final.

When former Manchester City player DaMarcus Beasley told Pochettino that “Manchester is blue; it will always be blue”, the Argentine replied, “No way, you will see. Give me time, and that is going to change.”

Pochettino is expected to begin his new role on Wednesday after agreeing to a two-and-a-half-year contract. He replaces Michael Carrick and is set to lead United for the first time against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 54-year-old said the challenge at Old Trafford was one he was eager to take on, while acknowledging the club’s current situation.

“We’re excited because the new challenge is big, but it’s the adrenaline that you want to feel,” he said. “We are going to have a different job, but we have the experience to deal with that. We need to add our common sense in the way that we are going to approach all the things.

“We know that it is not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase.”

Pochettino leaves the United States after guiding them to the 2025 Gold Cup final and the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup. He said he was proud of what the team achieved and hoped it would continue to grow.

“Leaving is tough at this moment, but sometimes in football an opportunity comes that is impossible to say no to,” he said. “I have always believed in following my heart, even when it means leaving a place where I have been very happy.”