Pochettino sheds tears, explains why he left USA for Man Utd

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mauricio Pochettino broke down in tears as he explained his decision to accept Manchester United’s offer after only recently signing a new contract with the United States national team.

The Argentine described leaving the USA job as “one of the most difficult” decisions of his career.

According to BBC Sport, Pochettino was announced as Michael Carrick’s successor on Friday and has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford. United triggered a release clause of about £7.4 million, with a further payment for his backroom staff.

“It’s difficult to talk now,” Pochettino said at his first news conference after the move was confirmed. “I’m a very emotional guy. It’s a very sad decision.”

The 54-year-old said the chance to manage Manchester United was too rare to turn down.

“I never said I wanted to go back, but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United,” he said. “When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.”

Pochettino signed a new four-year contract with the USA in the summer but will lead the national team in matches against Haiti on November 14 and 18 before departing for Manchester.

Carrick was sacked on Thursday after United’s worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years. The club are 18th in the Premier League after winning once in 10 league matches and sit one point above bottom-placed Sunderland.

Pochettino’s first match in charge is scheduled to be away to Liverpool on November 22.