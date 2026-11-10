Pochettino open to Man United talks as Carrick’s future hangs in balance

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mauricio Pochettino would be open to discussing the Manchester United head coach’s position if the club approaches him, as Michael Carrick faces growing uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News reports that no final decision has been made on Carrick, while Pochettino is open to talks and could cost United about £7 million to release from his United States contract.

United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are due to meet minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Wednesday to review the season and discuss their recommendations on Carrick. The club is also assessing possible alternatives.

Carrick’s position has come under pressure after United went eight consecutive Premier League matches without a win. The team’s late fightbacks in recent matches have offered some encouragement, but have not eased doubts about its overall form.

Pochettino, who previously managed Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, recently extended his contract as US head coach through 2030. United have considered him for the Old Trafford job before, but there have been no substantive talks with potential replacements so far.

United are expected to use the international break to assess the season before deciding their next step. Carrick remains in charge for now, with the club’s leadership weighing whether a change of coach would address the team’s struggles.

Vanguard News