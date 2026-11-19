Mauricio Pochettino says it is a “mistake” to dwell on Manchester United’s current plight, insisting the focus should be on the club’s potential as he prepares for his first match in charge.

The Argentine takes his new team to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday — just days after ending his reign as US coach.

United, who sacked Michael Carrick last week, are in the relegation zone after just one win in the Premier League this season.

Pochettino, speaking to in-house media in his first interview as United boss, said he wanted to free up his under-performing players.

“It’s a mistake to see the (current) situation,” he said. “We need to see the potential of this club. Of course, the circumstances are the circumstances, and we need to be responsible for the circumstances.

“But at the same time, we need to understand that it’s a game and, to connect with the game, we need to feel free.

“The players need to express their talent, we need to create the environment and the platform for them to perform. That is the most important thing and that is the priority.”

Pochettino will hold his first press conference as United manager on Friday.