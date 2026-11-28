…Hails Mutfwang’s unity initiative

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed optimism that Plateau State will overcome its lingering security challenges, describing the annual Plateau Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival as an important platform for reconciliation, peaceful coexistence and lasting peace.

Jonathan, who commended Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for promoting unity through the annual religious gathering, spoke on Friday night at the third edition of the festival held at the Ten Commandments Prayer Altar, Jos.

The festival, which began on November 27, 2026, brought together Christian leaders, traditional rulers, choristers, government officials and worshippers from within and outside the state to celebrate Christmas and promote unity among residents.

The former president acknowledged the security challenges Plateau had experienced over the years but expressed confidence that the unity being promoted through the festival would help address divisions and strengthen relationships among communities.

He commended the state government for sustaining the initiative, describing it as an important platform for bringing people together through worship and shared values.

Jonathan also expressed confidence in Mutfwang’s commitment to promoting unity, while praying for divine intervention and the restoration of lasting peace in the state.

He equally applauded former Governor Jonah David Jang for his contributions to leadership in Plateau State.

Earlier, Mutfwang described the festival as a divine initiative established three years ago to unite the people under the banner of God, stressing that unity was essential to overcoming the challenges confronting the state.

Declaring the event open, the governor expressed confidence in God’s protection, saying that despite the forces working against Plateau, the people would not be overwhelmed.

He said: “If it were left to the forces that are arrayed against Plateau, we will not be gathered here tonight. But God has told us in His word that we will pass through the fires, we will not be consumed. We will pass through the waters, we will not be overwhelmed.”

Mutfwang explained that the festival was conceived not merely as a musical celebration but as an opportunity for spiritual renewal, reconciliation and the removal of barriers to unity among residents.

Citing Psalm 133:1, which states that “how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity,” he expressed hope that the gathering would help break down walls of division, bitterness, hatred and mutual suspicion.

He urged residents to renew their commitment to love, togetherness and the collective progress of the state.

In his exhortation on the theme, “The Message of Christmas,” the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter, drew lessons from Luke 2:8–14, identifying freedom from fear, the transformative power of the Gospel, goodwill towards humanity and genuine peace with God and one another as central messages of Christmas.

The CAN chairman described the Gospel as Plateau State’s greatest inheritance, saying it was more valuable than its mineral resources and cultural diversity.

He noted that Christianity had contributed to the state’s spiritual, educational and social development through the sacrifices of early missionaries.

He urged residents not to abandon their faith because of insecurity and other challenges but to deepen their commitment to the Gospel, warning against practices he said undermined their spiritual heritage.

The festival featured performances by the Plateau Unity Choir, gospel artistes, trumpeters and gospel choirs from across the country, alongside international guests, government officials, clergy, traditional leaders and worshippers from Nigeria and beyond.