Plateau records 5,457 suspected diabetes cases in nine months

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The Plateau State Government has raised concerns over the growing burden of diabetes in the state, following the record of 5,457 suspected new cases between January and September 2026.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Ba’amlong, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in Jos to commemorate the 2026 World Diabetes Day.

Ba’amlong said the figure followed 5,546 suspected cases recorded in 2025, but clarified that the numbers represented suspected cases and not confirmed diagnoses.

He said diabetes remained a major public health concern because many people were living with the condition without knowing their status.

The commissioner also disclosed that findings from the 2024 nationwide Know Your Number, Control Your Number screening campaign showed that 14,359 people were screened in Plateau State, with 2,610, representing approximately 18 per cent, recording elevated blood glucose levels.

He, however, cautioned that the findings did not represent the prevalence of diabetes in the state.

According to him, the figures underscore the need to expand access to screening, diagnosis and treatment services.

As part of activities marking this year’s World Diabetes Day, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Plateau State chapters of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria and the Endocrine and Metabolic Society of Nigeria, conducted a free workplace screening exercise at the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat Complex, Jos.

Ba’amlong said the exercise targeted 1,000 civil servants and provided blood glucose and blood pressure checks, weight and body mass index assessments, health education, counselling and referrals for further medical attention where necessary.

Speaking on government interventions, the commissioner said the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang was working towards extending diabetes education and screening services to underserved communities across the state’s 17 local government areas through existing primary healthcare facilities and community outreach programmes.

He added that the government was exploring partnerships and appropriate medical technologies to improve access to diagnostic services, particularly at the primary healthcare level, while strengthening follow-up and referral systems for people with elevated blood glucose levels.

“Screening is only the beginning. Early detection must lead to appropriate diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents, particularly those with a family history of diabetes, excess weight or high blood pressure, to check their blood glucose levels regularly and seek medical attention when necessary.

He also advised residents to adopt healthy lifestyles through balanced diets, regular physical activity and weight management, while avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol consumption.

Ba’amlong identified excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss and persistent fatigue as some of the symptoms that could indicate diabetes.

He further urged people living with the condition to adhere to prescribed treatment and attend regular medical reviews to prevent complications.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14 to raise awareness about diabetes, promote prevention and encourage access to quality healthcare for people living with the condition.