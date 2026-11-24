By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

The Plateau State Government has proposed the recruitment of between 5,000 and 7,000 personnel for the proposed Plateau State Police Service as part of efforts to strengthen security and tackle rising insecurity across the state.

The proposal was disclosed by the chairman of the 14-member Plateau State Advisory Committee on State Police, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Habila Joshak, during the presentation of the committee’s interim report to the state government on Tuesday in Jos.

“We propose an implementation roadmap for recruiting between 5,000 and 7,000 personnel, with pilot deployments in flashpoint areas before statewide coverage,” Joshak said.

He said, “The proposed recruitment and phased deployment are part of measures to ensure that the service is properly structured and positioned to respond to security challenges across the state.”

Joshak said, “Consultations with stakeholders in the Northern and Central zones recorded overwhelming support for the establishment of state police, provided adequate safeguards are put in place against political intimidation, ethnic and religious bias, and human rights abuses.”

He said the committee recommended seven major pillars, including a legal framework, zonal and divisional command structures, 24-hour operations, an independent Police Service Commission with a civilian majority, inter-agency collaboration and phased implementation.

“The committee’s work is not yet complete, and we stand ready to continue it, refining our proposals and the draft legislative instruments as the constitutional alteration process unfolds,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary of the committee, Julie Sanda, said, “The committee has spent seven months undertaking research, reviewing security structures and consulting stakeholders across the three senatorial districts and the 17 local government areas of the state.”

She said, “We established seven subcommittees to examine different aspects of the proposed state police service and engaged the Plateau State House of Assembly, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups, civil society organisations, professional associations and transport unions.”

Sanda said, “Stakeholders expressed support for the establishment of state police but emphasised the need for adequate safeguards against political manipulation, ethnic bias and human rights abuses.”

She added that, “The committee is proposing a proactive, community-orientated and accountable police service that will be responsive to the security needs of the people.”

According to her, “An online consultation portal was also launched to enable members of the public to contribute to the process, while the interim report and draft legislative proposals reflect the concerns and aspirations expressed during the consultations.”

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Dafi, SAN, described the proposed state police service as a practical necessity in view of the security realities confronting Plateau State.

Dafi said, “Plateau State has become the first state in the country to make structured progress towards operationalising state police.”

He disclosed that the committee had prepared the draft Plateau State Police Service Establishment Law, 2026, and the Plateau State Police Service Regulation, 2026, to provide the legal foundation for the proposed service.

He said, “The assignment was to develop a comprehensive framework that would address the constitutional and legal requirements, security challenges, feasibility, recruitment, training, discipline and inter-agency coordination.”

Dafi said consultations were still ongoing across the 17 local government areas through the official online portal and regional stakeholder validation workshops.

He, however, noted that constitutional amendments by the National Assembly and the development of a national policing framework were necessary before further implementation could take place.

Representing Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, said, “The security challenges confronting our state require thoughtful, innovative and sustainable solutions.”

She said, “The proposed state police service, if established within the provisions of the Constitution, will provide an additional layer of security and strengthen efforts to protect lives and property.”

Piyo added that “the proposed state police service must not merely be another institution. It must be one that commands public trust, respects human rights and upholds the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.”

She said the state government would study the committee’s interim report and continue consultations before taking further steps.

Piyo assured that “the safety and well-being of our people remain a priority of the Mutfwang administration.” ””

The 14-member committee was inaugurated by Governor Mutfwang on March 10, 2026, with a mandate to develop the legal, operational, financial and oversight frameworks for the proposed Plateau State Police Service in anticipation of the amendment of Sections 214 to 216 of the 1999 Constitution.