Plateau: People may forgive Tinubu, but won’t forget absence – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his recent appeal for forgiveness in Plateau State, saying the people may forgive him but will not forget his alleged failure to visit and stand with them during periods of killings and kidnappings.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said no campaign visit or last-minute promise could erase what he described as the President’s absence when Plateau residents needed reassurance and protection.

He spoke through a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, who disclosed the position on his X platform.

The statement was issued from Potiskum, Yobe State, where Atiku took his affordable-life campaign message on Sunday.

According to the former Vice President, Plateau residents needed the President’s presence when their communities were under attack and families were grieving over the loss of loved ones.

“The people of Plateau needed their President when they were grieving, when their communities were under attack and when families desperately needed reassurance.

“President Tinubu promised to end the killings and protect them, but he failed to keep those promises. He did not visit to stand with them in their darkest hour,” Atiku said.

He argued that Tinubu’s recent visit to the state to seek political support could not erase the concerns over his response to the security challenges confronting the people.

“Now he has gone to Plateau to campaign and ask for forgiveness. The people may forgive him, but they will never forget the lives lost, the communities left in fear and the absence of their President when they needed him most,” he said.

Atiku added that residents should not be treated as campaign instruments, insisting that their grief should not be used for political purposes.

“President Tinubu cannot abandon Plateau in its hour of agony, then return when he needs its votes and expect a warm welcome.

“The people are not props for his campaign, and their grief is not a slogan to be used when politically convenient. They may forgive him, but they will remember—and they will hold him accountable,” he added.

The ADC presidential candidate also extended his criticism to the Tinubu administration’s handling of the economy, accusing the President of failing to address the cost-of-living crisis confronting Nigerians.

He said the President had failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians who gave him the mandate in the 2023 general election.

Atiku, however, presented the ADC’s Affordable Life campaign as an alternative, saying it was designed to address the country’s economic challenges and restore relief, dignity and hope to households. “Nigerians deserve leadership that stands with them in their moments of greatest hardship,” he said.