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By Kingsley Omonobi

The Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, has denied allegations that its troops were involved in illegal mining activities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing reports circulating on social media as misleading.

The task force alleged that the reports were being sponsored by suspected illegal miners whose activities had been disrupted by sustained military operations in the area.

However, the military said its intervention at a proposed mining site on November 23, 2026, followed credible intelligence about a possible attack on the property belonging to one Pam Bitrus.

In a statement titled, “Viral Reports of Alleged Troops’ Involvement in Illegal Mining Activities in Barkin Ladi Misleading”, the Military Information Officer, Captain Chinonso Oteh, said troops were deployed to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

According to the statement, troops received intelligence at about 11:15 a.m. on November 23 concerning a threat of an impending attack on the proposed mining site.

It said the property owner reported the threat, which was also corroborated by other sources.

The statement explained that upon the arrival of the troops, residents had already gathered at the site, where a disagreement had reportedly broken out between the landowner and members of the community over mining responsibilities.

It said the troops intervened to prevent an escalation of the dispute, adding that the situation was brought under control through non-kinetic measures, with the support of the local government chairman.

However, the military alleged that a large number of residents, including women and youths, subsequently protested and demanded the withdrawal of troops from the area.

The statement said the protesters accused the soldiers of demanding mining pits and allegedly attacked them with stones and other objects, resulting in damage to an operational vehicle and a head injury to one of the soldiers.

It also identified the leader of the protesting group as Iliyia Stephen, who, according to the military, aggressively approached the troops and was cautioned.

The task force expressed concern that continued protests, road blockades and attacks against troops carrying out security duties could undermine efforts to restore peace in the area.

It, however, disclosed that preliminary investigations had not established any involvement of its personnel in illegal mining activities.

The statement added that the Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Maxwell Dangana, had summoned the troops involved in the intervention for further and detailed investigation.

The commander appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, assuring them of the task force’s commitment to restoring peace and security across its joint operations area.