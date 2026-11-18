Peter Obi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has mourned victims of the latest attacks in Plateau State, condemned the recurring killings in the state and questioned intelligence failures that have left communities vulnerable.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday, Obi called for stronger security measures, thorough investigations and justice for the victims, saying the continued loss of lives showed the need for urgent action to protect Nigerians.

“I am deeply saddened and troubled by reports that at least nine people were killed in the Zuwagal community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, in yet another assault on innocent Nigerians,” Obi said.

He described the killings as part of a “deeply concerning pattern of recurring attacks, displacement and the destruction of communities throughout the country.” Citing OpenWatch security incident records, Obi said 261 deaths were reported across Nigeria between November 2 and 15, including 24 in Plateau during the first week and 15 in the second. He added that Plateau recorded further attacks on November 16.

“These victims are not merely numbers. They were fathers, mothers, children and breadwinners whose lives were abruptly ended, leaving families and entire communities to mourn,” he said, extending his condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Plateau State.

Obi questioned why communities continued to face threats without adequate protection and why intelligence reports were not leading to preventive action. He called on the government and security agencies to reinforce operations in vulnerable communities, investigate the attacks, establish reliable early-warning and rapid-response systems, support displaced families and ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

“Every Nigerian life is valuable, regardless of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation. The right to life must never be subject to negotiation,” he said. “Nigeria must do more than mourn those who have died. We must protect those who are still living.”

Vanguard reported that at least five people were killed in fresh attacks on communities in Mangu, Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas. The latest incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday, November 15, when suspected terrorists attacked Zwagal community in Jipal District, Mangu, killing three people, while others were reported missing.

Two other people were killed in separate attacks in Riyom and Barkin Ladi. The Berom Youth Moulders Association said Da Ishaku Pam Vwos, 79, was killed in Sho village, Barkin Ladi, and Dauda John Davou, 42, was killed in Sambak community, Riyom. The association also said attackers entered Jol community but met resistance from local vigilantes.

The association called on President Bola Tinubu, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and security agencies to strengthen deployments in vulnerable communities and investigate the killings. It warned that communities should not be left to defend themselves without adequate and sustained support from security personnel.