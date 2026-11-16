Plateau Council imposes curfew after gunmen burn seven houses

Residents flee Qua’an-Pan communities as tension mounts

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council of Plateau State has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Doemak District following heightened tension after suspected gunmen set seven houses ablaze in Bong community.

The curfew, which runs from 6pm to 6am daily, was imposed amid reports of residents fleeing their homes, shops shutting down and commercial activities grinding to a halt over fears of further attacks.

The Director of Press and Publicity to the Executive Chairman of the council, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, announced the restriction in a public notice issued on Monday, November 16, 2026.

He said the curfew was necessary in view of the prevailing security situation in the district, warning that anyone found moving around during the restricted hours would be treated as a security threat by security agencies.

The council urged residents to comply strictly with the directive and cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The development followed Sunday’s attack on Bong community in Doemak District, where suspected gunmen reportedly stormed the village at about 9pm and set seven houses on fire.

A community source, Mr Silas Bishop, who confirmed the incident, lamented the destruction and called on security operatives to intensify efforts to track down and arrest those responsible.

He also urged security agencies to strengthen surveillance and deploy additional personnel to vulnerable communities to prevent further attacks.

Meanwhile, tension has reportedly gripped Doemak, the headquarters of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area, with residents said to be packing their belongings and relocating to safer locations over fears for their lives and property.

As of Monday evening, shops were reportedly closed, while commercial activities remained disrupted amid growing concerns over the security situation.

Confirming the attack, the Executive Chairman of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council, Hon. (Dr.) Christopher Audu Manship, condemned the incident and assured residents that the government would not abandon them.

Manship, who visited Bong community to assess the destruction, pledged government support for efforts to rebuild the houses destroyed by the attackers.

He said, “Government will not abandon the people of Bong community. We will support efforts towards the restoration of the houses destroyed and sustain measures to secure the community against further attacks.”

The chairman urged youths in the affected communities to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

The attack on Bong occurred around the same time suspected terrorists invaded Zwagal community in Jipal District of neighbouring Mangu Local Government Area, where several residents were reportedly killed.

Manship, who visited Zwagal alongside the Executive Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council, Hon. Emmanuel Bala Mwolpun, described the attack as barbaric and inhuman.

He said the government would intensify efforts to protect lives and property, which he described as its primary responsibility.

The Qua’an-Pan chairman also conveyed Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s condolences to the bereaved families in Zwagal, assuring them that the governor remained committed to addressing insecurity in the state.

Also speaking, Mwolpun said efforts were being made to improve network services in the affected communities to strengthen security surveillance and communication.

Earlier, the Long Zwagal, Miskagam Jonathan Wadong, thanked the two council chairmen for their prompt response and mobilisation of security personnel following the attack.

He said gunshots suddenly rang out in the community at about 8pm before the attackers invaded, throwing residents into panic.

Wadong appealed to the government to deploy more security personnel to the area to prevent a recurrence of the attacks.