FC Andorra’s majority shareholder Gerard Pique criticised Jesus Owono’s 12-match ban following a fatal collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, saying it unfairly blamed the goalkeeper for “consequences that were not his fault”.

Equatorial Guinea international Owono was sent off in a Spanish second division clash on November 2 after racing into midfield and colliding heavily with De Miguel while trying to clear.

De Miguel, 30, was placed in intensive care in hospital and died the next day, plunging football into shock and mourning.

In a video posted to TikTok late on Monday, former Spain and Barcelona great Pique said the Spanish football federation’s punishment put Owono “in a situation that isn’t fair”.

“What it does is blame Jesus for consequences which were not his fault,” Pique said in his first public comments on the decision.

“I think the punishment should be for the action, not for the consequences,” added Pique, who compared the tragedy in Tenerife to a similar incident which led to a shorter ban.

Owono, 25, has said he is enduring the “hardest days of my life” after De Miguel’s death, which Pique described as an “accident” that was “totally inexplicable”.

FC Andorra coach Carles Manso said the goalkeeper will decide if and when he returns to football after the tragedy

“Jesus will need more than 12 games in order to be available and compete,” said Pique.

“No suspension will bring Demi back to us,” added Pique, referring to De Miguel by a popular nickname.

Spanish police sources have told AFP an investigation into what happened had been opened under judicial supervision, a standard procedure for unnatural deaths.