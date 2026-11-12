[Photos] ‘They came in four buses’ – NDC member narrates how thugs invaded Lagos rally

*We weren’t informed of political rally – Police

By Mathew Johnson

It was a terrifying experience for members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, who had gathered for a town hall meeting in Oregun, Lagos, on Thursday. The event was part of the scheduled visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and vice, Rabiu Kwankwanso.

Read Also: Video: Thugs attack NDC supporters in Lagos

According to some of the supporters’ accounts, the gathering was disrupted when about 50 suspected political thugs, allegedly armed with guns, cutlasses, axes, machetes and other dangerous weapons, stormed the premises, attacking party members.

The ensuing stampede sent participants scampering for safety.

Recounting how the attack unfolded, one of the party members, Olamilekan Olayiwola, Ward F Chairman and security coordinator at the event, said party members had arrived at the venue as early as 8a.m.

They then noticed five commercial buses – LT buses – parked outside the premises.

According to him: “The incident happened as supporters were waiting for preparations at the hall to be completed ahead of Peter Obi’s arrival.

“The attack started around 8a.m. Before it happened, I saw five LT buses parked outside the premises, with their occupants threatening to scatter everything.

“They had guns, cutlasses and axes. They attacked us, forcing some of our members to mobilise the women to defend themselves.

“Four party members sustained injuries during the clash, while several others lost their mobile phones. There was no police officer on the ground, except for two DSS operatives, who fired warning shots into the air to disperse the attackers.

“I am calling on political leaders and security agencies to put adequate security arrangements in place for campaign events and polling units across Lagos State because.

“If nothing is done, the situation could turn bloody.”

However, at the time of time of writing this report, armed policemen numbering over 20 were sighted at the scene, while members were still waiting for Obi and Kwankwaso’s arrival.

More photos from the scene:

Vanguard News