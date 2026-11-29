…Sanwo-Olu, Akpabio, Hamzat, other dignitaries pay last respects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Tears and tributes flowed on Sunday as the remains of the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, were laid to rest at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The burial ceremony attracted an array of dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; and Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Also in attendance were federal lawmakers, traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, political leaders, family members and sympathisers, who gathered to pay their last respects to the late senator.

The ceremony, initially scheduled for 2pm, was shifted to 3pm by the family and the Lagos State University Muslim Community (LASUMUC).

The Fidau prayers were led by a Professor of Islamic Hadith at Lagos State University, Abdulkabir Paramole, who urged the congregation to reflect on the transient nature of life and the need to worship Allah alone.

Paramole recalled that the declaration, “Only Allah deserves to be worshipped”, was a phrase frequently uttered by the late senator during her lifetime.

He subsequently led the mourners in repeating the declaration 11 times as part of the prayers for her soul.

Speaking at the graveside, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, reminded the congregation that death was inevitable and that its timing was known only to God.

He urged public office holders and citizens to live in the fear of God and dedicate themselves to selfless service to humanity.

“None deserves worship apart from God. Those who serve God and do good will be with Him in Aljanat,” he said.

Adebule died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in Lagos, aged 56, barely a day after celebrating her birthday on November 27.

According to a source within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former deputy governor, who had been nursing an undisclosed illness, reportedly collapsed during campaign activities in her senatorial district in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

She was subsequently rushed to a private hospital in Ikeja Government Reservation Area, GRA, where she was pronounced dead.

Until her death, Adebule was seeking re-election to the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

Tributes

The senator’s death prompted the Lagos State chapter of the APC to suspend all campaign activities across the state until further notice.

The Director-General of the Lagos State APC PBAT/KOH Campaign Council, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and the party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the decision was taken to honour her memory and acknowledge her contributions to the party.

In a tribute, Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, described Adebule’s death as devastating, saying it was a personal loss to him and the Awori community.

Ojelabi said the late senator was his sister from his paternal family and described her as a woman of humility, intelligence, integrity and sincerity.

He recalled her journey from education to public service and politics, noting that he had watched her rise through dedication and hard work.

According to him, Adebule’s contributions to education, public service and politics would remain indelible in the history of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He also recalled their shared membership of the Great Awori College, Ojo Old Students Association, where she served as Head of the Finance Unit of the forthcoming 50th Anniversary Committee.

Ojelabi said her commitment to the association and her contributions would be greatly missed.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, under whom Adebule served as deputy governor between 2015 and 2019, Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of the National Assembly had issued separate tributes mourning her death.

They described her as a dedicated educationist, administrator and public servant who contributed to the development of Lagos State.

Before venturing into politics, Adebule lectured at Lagos State University (LASU) and served as Secretary to the Lagos State Government.

She became deputy governor in 2015 and later won election to represent Lagos West Senatorial District in 2023.