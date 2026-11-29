By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The 2027 general election campaign activities in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State reportedly turned violent on November 27, leaving several supporters of senatorial aspirant, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, injured, while the politician allegedly escaped an assassination attempt.

The incident reportedly occurred during a political rally attended by thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), drawn from the 10 wards of Shinkafi Local Government Area.

The supporters had gathered at a filling station belonging to Dr. Shinkafi, popularly known as Wamban Shinkafi, to express their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal.

According to accounts from the area, armed men, allegedly including individuals dressed in mufti and suspected political thugs, arrived at the venue in eight Toyota Hiace buses and allegedly subjected the gathering to intimidation and physical attacks.

The attackers were reportedly armed with cutlasses, AK-47 rifles, bows and arrows, and other dangerous weapons.

The development allegedly triggered panic and confusion among residents and supporters gathered at the venue.

Residents of Fegen Gara, including supporters wearing campaign T-shirts and caps bearing Shinkafi’s name, as well as women and other participants carrying banners and party flags, were reportedly threatened, harassed and assaulted.

Several people allegedly sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Shinkafi General Hospital for medical attention.

Sources in the community further claimed that some victims sustained serious injuries and remained hospitalised, with reports indicating that some were receiving intensive care.

Dr. Shinkafi reportedly escaped unhurt, an incident his supporters and associates have described as a calculated attempt on his life.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged linking the violence to political actors and suspected sponsors. However, the allegations have not been independently established.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of political supporters and residents amid growing political activities and tensions in Zamfara State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It has also renewed calls for the protection of citizens’ constitutional rights to participate in political activities and support candidates of their choice without intimidation or violence.

Concerned residents and supporters have called on security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident, identify those responsible and establish whether the violence was politically motivated or sponsored.

They also urged the authorities to ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

Political campaigns, they stressed, should provide opportunities for candidates to present their programmes, engage voters and seek democratic mandates rather than become platforms for intimidation and violence.

They maintained that residents of Shinkafi deserve peace and security, urging political actors to respect the rights and safety of citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.

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