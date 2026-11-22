…As trustees, Jimmy Odukoya trade court actions, church postpones thanksgiving service

There was a heavy presence of police personnel at the headquarters of The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, on Sunday, as the leadership crisis rocking the church deepened, leaving worshippers uncertain about who would preside over the regular Sunday service.

The security presence came amid a bitter dispute between Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and a group of church trustees over his continued leadership of the ministry founded by his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The disagreement has escalated into a legal battle, with both sides seeking judicial intervention over the control and administration of the church.

On Friday, Odukoya approached the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging his reported removal as senior pastor and questioning the legality of decisions taken by some members of the church’s Board of Trustees.

The suit, instituted by Odukoya alongside the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, named his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and seven other church leaders as respondents.

The respondents include Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, Pastor Tobi Enuha, Pastor Gbenga Onabanjo, Pastor Fred Ohiani, Pastor Akin Osinbajo, Biodun Balogun and Biodun Awosika.

In the court action, Odukoya is challenging the validity of meetings held by some trustees on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026, as well as the decisions allegedly taken at those meetings.

He is also asking the court to determine whether the trustees could remove him as senior pastor without following the procedures stipulated in the church’s constitution.

How the crisis started

The leadership dispute became public on November 17 when a group identifying itself as members of the church’s Board of Trustees announced that Odukoya was no longer recognised as the senior pastor, with immediate effect.

The trustees reportedly based their decision on a review of the church’s constitution and recorded succession instructions allegedly left by its late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, before his death in 2023.

They maintained that the decision was intended to give effect to the founder’s wishes and ensure compliance with the church’s governing provisions.

The group subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader pending consultations and the establishment of a substantive leadership structure.

However, the announcement immediately generated a counter-reaction from the church, which rejected the purported removal and described it as constitutionally invalid.

In a statement issued after the announcement, the church maintained that Jimmy Odukoya remained its duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees.

It argued that his appointment in September 2023 was unanimously approved by the recognised board and that no constitutionally valid decision had been taken to remove him.

The disagreement also extended to the control of the church’s communication channels, with the trustees alleging that individuals acting on Odukoya’s behalf had taken control of its official social media accounts without authorisation.

Court restrains Odukoya

The dispute took another turn on Wednesday, November 18, when the Lagos State High Court granted interim orders restraining Odukoya from holding himself out as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin made the orders following an application by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

The court also restrained Odukoya, whether acting personally or through proxies, from interfering with, disrupting or obstructing the church’s governance, administration and activities.

The orders were made ex parte, meaning they were granted before Odukoya had an opportunity to respond to the application.

However, the court preserved his right to challenge the orders or respond to the substantive claims.

The court did not order the closure of the church, suspend its worship services or appoint a replacement for Odukoya. The matter was adjourned until December 1 for mention.

Thanksgiving service postponed

Amid the unfolding dispute, the church announced the postponement of its much-anticipated 2026 Thanksgiving Service, which had been scheduled for Sunday, November 22.

In a notice published on its official social media platforms on Thursday, November 19, the church said a new date would be communicated in due course.

The postponement generated further uncertainty among members, particularly as reports circulated that police officers had sealed the church premises and directed workers to vacate the facility.

However, the church subsequently dismissed reports that its premises had been sealed.

In a message shared on its official social media account on Friday, it declared: “Don’t believe the noise; church is not sealed. See you in church on Sunday.”

It also announced that its regular Sunday service would hold at 9am, inviting members to attend physically or participate online.

Despite the clarification, a visit to the church premises on Sunday revealed a notable presence of security operatives, while access and activities at the facility appeared restricted.

Worshippers were nevertheless seen arriving and being ushered into the main auditorium for the regular service.

As of the time of filing this report, it was unclear who would lead the congregation or preside over the service.

Vanguard Newspaper